Loren Dwight Kerr fell asleep in death peacefully at home, after a lengthy illness, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
He was born May 22, 1938 in Cudahy Precinct, California.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Harlene; children, Victor (Lerae) Kerr, Valrie (Randy) Klingenberg, Vanessa (Robbin) Hall, Nathan (Valerie) Kerr, Erik (Donna) Enriquez, Paul Enriquez and Daniel (Jody) Enriquez; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 4 sisters and many friends.
Loren was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1965, serving as an elder for many years. He enjoyed sharing with the others the Bible's promises of a resurrection to life on a paradise earth in the future.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Empire Street, Cortez, CO.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a . Loren Dwight Kerr
Published in The Journal on Dec. 13, 2019