Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:30 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
Empire Street
Cortez, CO
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Loren Kerr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loren Dwight Kerr


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loren Dwight Kerr Obituary
Loren Dwight Kerr fell asleep in death peacefully at home, after a lengthy illness, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

He was born May 22, 1938 in Cudahy Precinct, California.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Harlene; children, Victor (Lerae) Kerr, Valrie (Randy) Klingenberg, Vanessa (Robbin) Hall, Nathan (Valerie) Kerr, Erik (Donna) Enriquez, Paul Enriquez and Daniel (Jody) Enriquez; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 4 sisters and many friends.

Loren was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1965, serving as an elder for many years. He enjoyed sharing with the others the Bible's promises of a resurrection to life on a paradise earth in the future.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Empire Street, Cortez, CO.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a . Loren Dwight Kerr
Published in The Journal on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -