Home

POWERED BY

Services
ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM
Arriola Bible Church
Interment
Following Services
Cortez Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Guenther-Wickstrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Flatten Guenther-Wickstrom


1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Lorraine Flatten Guenther-Wickstrom Obituary
Lorraine Flatten (Wickstrom) Guenther, 75, of Cortez, died 2/10/2020, at Hospice of the Valley in Tempe, AZ, Born 9/30/1944. A service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Arriola Bible Church. Pastor Kent Slyter will officiate. Interment will follow at Cortez Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published in The Journal on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -