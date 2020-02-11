|
Lorraine Flatten (Wickstrom) Guenther, 75, of Cortez, died 2/10/2020, at Hospice of the Valley in Tempe, AZ, Born 9/30/1944. A service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Arriola Bible Church. Pastor Kent Slyter will officiate. Interment will follow at Cortez Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published in The Journal on Feb. 14, 2020