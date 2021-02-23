Louis Marshall Edwards Sr., 72, of Dolores, died 2/21/2021, at his residence, Born 11/28/1948. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Mr. Walter Marquez will officiate. Interment will follow at Summit Ridge Cemetery. A viewing will take place from 10 – 11 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021 at Ertel Memorial Chapel before the service. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com
and click on the obituary section.