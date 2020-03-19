Home

Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Diiwozhiibikooh Full Gospel Church
Montezuma Creek, UT
View Map
Louise A. Burke


1936 - 2020
Louise A. Burke Obituary
Louise A. Burke, 83, of Montezuma Creek, UT, died 3/16/2020, in Waddell, AZ, Born 12/10/1936. A service will be held at 12 pm Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Diiwozhiibikooh Full Gospel Church, Montezuma Creek, UT. Pastor Rondale Anderson will officiate. Interment will follow at Navajo Canyon Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published in The Journal on Mar. 24, 2020
