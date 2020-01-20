|
|
Madelyn Grace Murray was born July 18, 1926 in Globe, Ariz. to Raymond R. Murray and Tina Blanche (Putnam) Murray. She passed away peacefully January 2, 2020 in her sleep at her home in Cortez, Colo.
Madelyn grew up in southwest Colorado and northwest New Mexico with her baby sister, Opal (b. 1928). Their parents worked ranching, mining, farming and shop keeping in order to support the family during tough times.
Madelyn attended high school in Farmington, N.M. and the girls double dated and attended dances at area schools. In her junior year of high school she met and started dating Robert "Bob" Leighton. In their senior year of high school, they were the first Homecoming King and Queen.
After graduation Madelyn began working in a bank and Bob joined the U.S. Navy. He served on submarines and was headed to Pearl Harbor when the war ended. He came home and they married, again as was common for the time.
To this union were born three sons, Larry, Gregg and Glenn. They raised their family in Farmington until 1963 when Bob opened a business and moved the family to Cortez. Madelyn continued working in banking at Citizens Bank of Cortez.
In 1968 Madelyn moved to Grand Junction and continued working in banking at Mutual Savings and Loan and married Frank Daly. They worked hard and enjoyed summers fishing and camping on Grand Mesa and traveling with all their kids to national parks vacationing.
After retirement, Madelyn and Frank moved from Grand Junction to Cortez to be closer to family. Madelyn lived independently in her own home with help from her sons and family and other loving care givers (Angie Partington) and neighbors and friends.
Surviving Madelyn are her sons, Larry (partner Sue) and Glenn; five grandchildren, Candice, Chuck (partner Tiffany), Dan (wife Nicole), Sean and
Stephen; her blended family, Lynn Stateham (husband George), Kim Robinette, Kevin Daly (wife Terry), and Kerry Daly (wife Sandra); 10 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren on the way; brother-in-law, Frank Ludwig Jr.; nephew, Murray Ludwig (wife Ronda); and four daughters-in-law, Ginny, Janet, Connie and Bonnie. Madelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Blanche Murray; her sister, Opal Ludwig; her nephew, Preston Ludwig; her husbands, Bob Leighton and Frank Daly; and her son, Gregg and his partner, Emily Holder.
Madelyn was laid to rest in the Cortez Cemetery.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to everyone who attended Madelyn's service and who sent flowers and condolences.
Published in The Journal on Jan. 24, 2020