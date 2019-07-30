Home

ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pioneer Center
Dove Creek, CO
View Map
Service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Pioneer Center
Dove Creek, CO
View Map
Magdalena T. "Maga" Hernandez


1936 - 2019
Magdalena T. "Maga" Hernandez Obituary
Magdalena T. 'Maga' Hernandez, 83, of Egnar, died 7/25/2019, at her residence, Born 1/5/1936. A service will be held at 11 a.m Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Pioneer Center in Dove Creek, CO. Pastor John Clark will officiate. Interment will follow at Dove Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 - 11 a.m. prior to the service at the Pioneer Center. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Magdalena T. 'Maga' Hernandez
Published in The Journal on Aug. 2, 2019
