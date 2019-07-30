|
Magdalena T. 'Maga' Hernandez, 83, of Egnar, died 7/25/2019, at her residence, Born 1/5/1936. A service will be held at 11 a.m Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Pioneer Center in Dove Creek, CO. Pastor John Clark will officiate. Interment will follow at Dove Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 - 11 a.m. prior to the service at the Pioneer Center. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Magdalena T. 'Maga' Hernandez
Published in The Journal on Aug. 2, 2019