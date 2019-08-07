|
|
Marcelene (Wright) Hagen passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019 in her home while enjoying her favorite pastime, reading a book.
Marcelene (Marcie) was born in Weirton, WV on April 14, 1928 to Robert and Clara (Higdon) Lawrence. Marcelene married Joseph Luke Wright in 1946. In 1951 they left West Virginia and moved West to Colorado and then to the Navajo reservation in northern Arizona where they operated several trading posts. Joe and Marcie and their 4 children moved throughout the Four Corners area settling in Cortez, CO. There Marcie was the Municipal Court Administrator.
In 1982 she relocated to Phoenix after divorcing Joe Wright. She then was employed by and retired from the Maricopa Medical Center. She married Joseph Hagen in 1995.
Marcie was preceded in death by her parents; her only sibling Patricia Kukulski and her brother-in-law Albert Kukulski; her late husband Joseph F. Hagen Jr.; one infant daughter Sheryl Lynn Wright; and Joseph L. Wright.
Marcie is survived by four children, Darlene Nidever (Charlie) of Scottsdale, AZ; Emily Sanchez (Bob) of Westminster, CA; Joe Paul Wright of Phoenix; and Luke Wright of Phoenix; and 7 children of Joe Hagen: Joseph Hagen, Susan Morrison, Kathleen Penrod, Leanora Kirby, Diane Floyd, Mary Ann Buckheit and Kevin Hagen. Twenty-three grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren called Marcie grandma.
Marcie's sister had 4 children that Marcie loved dearly: Linda, Dave, Larry and Danny.
Marcie had many friends in her lifetime and will be missed by them all.
She requested no formal services be conducted and her ashes be placed by her late husband Joseph Hagen in The National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix.
In lieu of flowers please donate to: or Navajo Lutheran Mission, P.O. Box 354, Rock Point, AZ
Marcelene (Wright) Hagen
Published in The Journal on Aug. 9, 2019