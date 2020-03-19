|
|
|
Margaret Budge Haycock, 81, of Cortez, died 3/18/2020, at Southwest Memorial Hospital in Cortez, CO, Born 3/18/1939. A service will be held at Kanab City Cemetery, Kanab, UT. Due to the current health situation and the mandatory restrictions on public gatherings associated with it, only immediate family will be in attendance. Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published in The Journal on Mar. 24, 2020