ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Kanab City Cemetery
Kanab, UT
View Map
Margaret Budge Haycock


1939 - 2020
Margaret Budge Haycock Obituary
Margaret Budge Haycock, 81, of Cortez, died 3/18/2020, at Southwest Memorial Hospital in Cortez, CO, Born 3/18/1939. A service will be held at Kanab City Cemetery, Kanab, UT. Due to the current health situation and the mandatory restrictions on public gatherings associated with it, only immediate family will be in attendance. Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published in The Journal on Mar. 24, 2020
