Marilynn Irene 'Lynn' Smith, 76, of Dove Creek, died 9/30/2020, at her residence, Born 12/19/1943. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Dove Creek First Baptist Church. Mr. Travis Randolph will officiate. Interment will follow at Dove Creek Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 5 - 6 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com
and click on the obituary section.