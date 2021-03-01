Mark Lynn Brozovich, age 70, passed away after an accident on February 10, 2021, in Okinawa, Japan.
He was born January 15, 1951, to Paul and Ruth Brozovich in Inglewood, CA, and grew up in Los Angeles, CA. He married Leslie Hagel in Cortez, CO, on July 30, 2010. She survives.
Also surviving is his sister, Paulette (Henry) Mariotti of CA; brother and sister-in-law, Blake and Joi DeArmond of Morton, IL; sister-in-law Nicole Hagel of Galva, IL; nieces, Jennifer (Johnny) Struiksma, Amanda DeArmond and Brittney Wright; nephews, Evan (Kelsey) Mariotti, Tommy Hagel and Jody Pickett; great nieces, Kate and Emma.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ruth Brozovich, and his father-in-law, Roger Hagel.
Mark graduated from Westchester High School and went on to serve in the United States Air Force for four years before getting his degree at Western Washington University and becoming a National Park Service Ranger at the Grand Canyon and Petrified Forest. He went on to have various jobs that afforded him the opportunity to travel, finally retiring from Mountain Village, Telluride Ski Resort in Colorado.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 (JST). It was live-streamed for friends and family in the US on Friday, February 26, 2021.
Memorials can be made in his name to Salem4 Youth, 15161 N 400 E Rd, Flanagan, IL 61740; or Bibles for China, https://biblesforchina.org/
