1/
Mark Lynn Brozovich
1951 - 2021
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Lynn Brozovich, age 70, passed away after an accident on February 10, 2021, in Okinawa, Japan.

He was born January 15, 1951, to Paul and Ruth Brozovich in Inglewood, CA, and grew up in Los Angeles, CA. He married Leslie Hagel in Cortez, CO, on July 30, 2010. She survives.

Also surviving is his sister, Paulette (Henry) Mariotti of CA; brother and sister-in-law, Blake and Joi DeArmond of Morton, IL; sister-in-law Nicole Hagel of Galva, IL; nieces, Jennifer (Johnny) Struiksma, Amanda DeArmond and Brittney Wright; nephews, Evan (Kelsey) Mariotti, Tommy Hagel and Jody Pickett; great nieces, Kate and Emma.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ruth Brozovich, and his father-in-law, Roger Hagel.

Mark graduated from Westchester High School and went on to serve in the United States Air Force for four years before getting his degree at Western Washington University and becoming a National Park Service Ranger at the Grand Canyon and Petrified Forest. He went on to have various jobs that afforded him the opportunity to travel, finally retiring from Mountain Village, Telluride Ski Resort in Colorado.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 (JST). It was live-streamed for friends and family in the US on Friday, February 26, 2021.

Memorials can be made in his name to Salem4 Youth, 15161 N 400 E Rd, Flanagan, IL 61740; or Bibles for China, https://biblesforchina.org/.

His full obituary can be read at https://www.courierpapers.com/obituaries/article_bc856ef8-75e4-11ebafe7-71da35c6e75.html.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Journal on Mar. 1, 2021.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2021 Legacy.com All rights Reserved