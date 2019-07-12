The Celebration of Life for Marsh Edson White II will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday, July 20th at Sunland Memorial Park - 15826 N Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, AZ.



Marsh was born in Bernardsville, New Jersey on April 18th, 1943. He passed away at his home on June 28th, 2019 in Sun City, Arizona at the age of 76.



Marsh worked in Law Enforcement for many years to provide for his family. He retired after 20 years as a Detective for the Los Angeles Police Department and also worked for the FBI and other agencies as well. After his retirement in 1984, he left the big city and moved his family to a ranch in Mancos, Colorado.



Marsh was loved by many. He had a heart of gold and a smile and laugh to match. He had the ability to brighten anyone's day and his positive demeanor and outlook on life was infectious to those around him. He will be greatly missed.



He leaves behind his wife Carol Jackson of Sun City, AZ, his son Marsh White of Flagstaff, AZ and daughter Marcy Szura (Kevin) of Katy TX, six grandchildren and his sister Marilyn White of Northridge, CA. Marsh was preceded in death by his parents Marsh and Dorothy White.



Messages of condolence may be left for the Marsh family at www.sunlandmemorial.com.



Marsh Edson White II Published in The Journal on July 16, 2019