|
|
Martin Robert Moore, 76, of Cortez, Colorado, passed away on January 29, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
Marty was a kind gentleman, loving father, devoted Catholic, and a proud member of the Saint Margaret Mary Church Morning Coffee Crew.
Marty is survived and deeply missed by his children Marie Moore, Mark Moore, Jim Moore, and Celeste Ivie.
The Rosary will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 7 p.m. and the Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. Both will be held at the Saint Margaret Mary Church in Cortez, Colorado.
Burial will take place at Delta Cemetery, Delta, Colorado on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1 p.m.
The family asks that instead of sending flowers, people make donations to in support of treating childhood cancers.
Published in The Journal on Feb. 7, 2020