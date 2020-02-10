|
Mary Alice Lewis, 66, of Cortez, died 2/8/2020, at her residence, Born 5/28/1953. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Dolores Community Center. Memorial contributions can be made in Mary's name to Hospice of Montezuma, PO Box 740, Cortez, CO 81321. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published in The Journal on Feb. 14, 2020