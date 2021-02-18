Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Frances Montano, 88, of Cortez, died 2/15/2021, at Southwest Memorial Hospital in Cortez, CO, Born 11/26/1932. A service will be held at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church (Private) and Frances will be laid to rest next to her husband at Cortez Cemetery. Visitation has been scheduled for Friday, February 19, 2021 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Ertel Memorial Chapel. The Rosary will be recited at 5:00 at the funeral home. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.

