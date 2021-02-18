1/
Mary Frances Montano
Mary Frances Montano, 88, of Cortez, died 2/15/2021, at Southwest Memorial Hospital in Cortez, CO, Born 11/26/1932. A service will be held at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church (Private) and Frances will be laid to rest next to her husband at Cortez Cemetery. Visitation has been scheduled for Friday, February 19, 2021 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Ertel Memorial Chapel. The Rosary will be recited at 5:00 at the funeral home. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.

Published in The Journal on Feb. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
FEB
19
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Ertel Memorial Chapel
FEB
19
Service
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Ertel Memorial Chapel
