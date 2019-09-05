|
Michael Clarence Billy, 39, of Cortez, died 8/31/2019 Dolores, CO. Born 10/18/1979. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Evangel Assembly of God Church. Pastor Jeff McDonell will officiate. Interment will follow at Summit Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Journal on Sept. 10, 2019