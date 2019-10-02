|
Michael Lance "Mike" Reed was born December 26, 1947 in Cortez to Jack Omo and Jeanne Alice (Duncan) Reed. Mike spent most of his life in Yellow Jacket on his parent's farm helping his dad farm the ground.
Mike graduated in May of 1965 from Montezuma Cortez High School and shortly after that enlisted in the United States Army. Mike spent almost three years in the Army in Vietnam operating a bulldozer before being honorably discharged.
Mike married Carol Nichols on December 31, 1975. Carol had two little girls Tammy Lee and Robin Lynn. Mike promptly adopted these two girls and Korina Kae was born in October of 76, two weeks late on a Friday night. He was a bit frantic as it was the day before hunting season started, so he made sure she had ten fingers, ten toes, two eyes and a nose, brought flowers and kissed her mom and said see you Monday. Kori was a whopping three days old at her first hunting camp. He never got tired of telling that story. Jaclyn Michelle came along three years later in September of 1979; thankfully before hunting season rolled around again! Unfortunately this union did not last.
Mike's youngest daughter, Charna Elizabeth was born in July of 1982 to Charlotte Jones.
Mike's best friend and longtime companion is Barbara (Jeter) Nolan. Barb spent many years working and looking after Mike. She definitely kept him going!
Mike loved to hunt with his dad and friends or to go fishing with his kids. He spent a good amount of time pitching softballs to his daughters. He loved a good joke and was quick to tell one. The girls would bring friends over and most of them were given nicknames. Some that has stuck to this day.
Mike not only worked the farm but during the winter he drove truck and worked as a mechanic for Tierra Equipment and Gary Mahaffey.
Mike's house was always open to stray cats, stray dogs and stray kids. As cranky as he seemed about it, he never turned any of them away!
Mike passed peacefully at home with Kori and Jackie by his side on June 8, 2019.
Surviving Mike are his children Tammy Reed of Cortez, Robin (Andre) Thorne of Cheyenne, WY, Kori (Jay) Cruzan of Dolores, Jaclyn Drake of Aztec and Charna (Matt) Jacobs of Cortez; 15 grandchildren; his sister Peggy Reichenau (Marvin) of Cortez; niece Karen (Craig) Hart of Cortez; and nephew Joel (Stephanie) Lee of Dolores. Michael Lance "Mike" Reed
Published in The Journal on Oct. 4, 2019