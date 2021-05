Michael Taylor Coker, 78, of Dove Creek, CO, died 5/20/2021, at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, UT, Born 7/1/1942. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021 at First Southern Baptist Church in Dove Creek, CO. Interment will follow at Dove Creek Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.