Millie Medina-Mestas passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019, in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. She was 47 years old.
Millie was born April 17, 1972, to Tony Medina and Sandy Medina in Cortez, Colorado. She grew up in Cortez and the four corners area was her home. She moved to Pagosa early in her adulthood, moved away for a time, but returned to be close to her granddaughter, Kali, and son, Greg. Kali was the joy of her life and her true passion; She was also a die hard Dallas Cowboy Fan.
She is survived by her son: Greg Griswold, granddaughter: Kali Griswold; parents: Sandy Medina of Cortez, and Tony Medina of Salt Lake City, Utah; siblings: Eric Garcia, Vickie Medina (Steve), Tony Medina, Jr. (Dee), and Ed Garcia.
She is preceded in death by a step-father: Filbert Gallegos and step-mother: Kathy Medina.
A rosary will be held at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Cortez, on Friday, August 16, at 6 p.m. A mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment at Cortez Cemetery. Millie Medina-Mestas
Published in The Journal on Aug. 16, 2019