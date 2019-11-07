|
Nancy Ann Eddy died on November 1, 2019 at the age of 89 at her home in Cortez, Colorado. She was born May 19, 1930 in Mancos, Colorado. She grew up in Mancos, and graduated from Mancos High school in 1948. Nancy married Neal Eddy on April 1, 1949. They spent the next 65 years together.
Nancy worked for 15 years at the Citizens State Bank and then worked at the Montezuma County Treasurer's office until retirement. Neal and Nancy enjoyed retirement. They spent winters in Bouse, Arizona where they enjoyed pot luck dinners and visiting with their many friends.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, James S. "Boe" and Caroline "Callie" Alexander; her husband, Neal; her grandson, Kyle McAfee; and her siblings, Genevieve McGregor, Eloise Ferree, Kathleen Newsome, Tommy Lou Brown, and Noland Alexander. Surviving family include her son, Jerry Eddy and his wife, Oreen; her daughter, Susan McAfee and her husband, Dr. John McAfee; and her grandchildren, Johnathan Eddy, Andrew Eddy, and Erica McAfee.
Published in The Journal on Nov. 12, 2019