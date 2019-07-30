Home

Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Newton, KS
Nancy Jane Ruthrauff


1930 - 2019
Nancy Jane Ruthrauff Obituary
Nancy Jane Ruthrauff was born in Newton, Kansas on the day of her father's birth, February 5, 1930. Her parents were Harold and Esther [Sloan] Ruthrauff. Nancy graduated from public schools in Kansas City, Kansas and attended the University of Kansas where she majored in vocal music. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma and of the honorary music sorority, Mu Phi Epsilon.

Nancy retired in 1995 from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma. In 2000, she moved from Tulsa, Oklahoma to Cortez, Colorado.

Nancy was an accomplished singer and performed with classical chorales, opera choruses and church choirs throughout her life in Fort Collins and Denver CO, Fairfax, VA and Tulsa, OK. She contributed to numerous animal and environmental charities.

Nancy Jane died July 13, 2019. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved grandfather, Frank Sloan of Newton, Kansas.

Nancy is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Hay and Michael Preston of Cortez, CO; son Jonathan Hay of Lakewood, CO; and two grandchildren, Woodrow Clark Preston and Madison Hay Fuqua. Graveside services will be held in Greenwood Cemetery, Newton, KS, Saturday August 3, 2019 Nancy Jane Ruthrauff
Published in The Journal on Aug. 2, 2019
