|
|
Naomi Puanani Manoa Zwicker was born July 19, 1948 on the island of Maui, Hawaii to George Waiwaiole Manoa Sr. and Elsie Susan Gouviea Manoa. She passed into eternal peace on December 28, 2019 at home surrounded by her beloved family.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Sheldon Zwicker; her children Alika, Joanie (Chris), Melissa (Eric), Keoki, Elsie (Koyn), Samson and Deborah (Clay); her 25 grandchildren, Kylie, Cody, Tyson, Ethan, Helena, Malia, Talon, Kamea, Jeni, Renae, Kekoa, Brooklyn, Lily, Eva, Kash, Kawai, Kambrie, Miki, Brinah, Coral, Keldon, Paley, Kai, Kalia and Ruger; and one great-grandchild, Kaydence. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sons Emil, Wesley, Kona and Dallon.
Our mother was a beacon of faith, love, kindness and commitment. She will be exceedingly missed.
Family services have already taken place. Naomi Puanani Manoa Zwicker
Published in The Journal on Jan. 7, 2020