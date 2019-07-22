Home

POWERED BY

Services
ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Joyce Turner

Send Flowers
Norma Joyce Turner Obituary
Norma Joyce Turner, 82, of Cortez, died 7/19/2019, at her residence, Born 1/28/1937. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Pastor Jean Schwein will officiate. Memorial contributions can be make in Joyce's name to Hospice of Montezuma, PO Drawer 740, Cortez, CO 81321, or Hope's Kitchen, PO Box 1016, Cortez, CO 81321. Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Norma Joyce Turner
Published in The Journal on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.