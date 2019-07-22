|
Norma Joyce Turner, 82, of Cortez, died 7/19/2019, at her residence, Born 1/28/1937. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Pastor Jean Schwein will officiate. Memorial contributions can be make in Joyce's name to Hospice of Montezuma, PO Drawer 740, Cortez, CO 81321, or Hope's Kitchen, PO Box 1016, Cortez, CO 81321. Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Norma Joyce Turner
Published in The Journal on July 26, 2019