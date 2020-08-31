Norman Gregory Smith, 72, of Dolores, died 8/30/2020, at University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, Born 5/27/1948. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Cortez Cemetery. Bishop Jeremy Yarbrough will officiate. Visitation will take place from 7 - 9 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com
and click on the obituary section.