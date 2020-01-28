|
Pamela Kay Hartman, 61, of Cortez, died 1/26/2020, at her residence, Born 12/14/1958. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Mr. Richard May will officiate. Interment will follow at Cortez Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Pamela's name to Hospice of Montezuma, PO Box 740, Cortez, CO 81321. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published in The Journal on Jan. 31, 2020