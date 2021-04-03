1/
Patricia Ann Whitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Whitt passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at her home in Dolores, Colorado. She was 78 years old.

Patricia was born November 9, 1942, to Oliver Charles and Dorthea Ellen (McInerney) Messmore in Ohio.

Patricia moved to Arizona for her family and career in the Aerospace Industry. She retired and lived a happy life in Colorado.

Patricia enjoyed her family, SCUBA Diving, Hiking, Skiing, Boating, Fishing, Gardening, Antiquing, Bird Watching, Knitting/Crochet/Needlepoint, Painting, Pets, Traveling, Art, Music and Greeting Cards.

She is survived by her daughters: Shelly and Karen; son, Timothy; granddaughter: Jessica; grandsons: Gabriel, Brandon and Charlie; great granddaughter: Danica and her sisters: Barbara and Ileatha.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Stanley; granddaughter, Ashley and her brother Denny.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Journal on Apr. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hood Mortuary - Durango
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hood Mortuary - Durango

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2021 Legacy.com All rights Reserved