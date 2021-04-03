Patricia Ann Whitt passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at her home in Dolores, Colorado. She was 78 years old.



Patricia was born November 9, 1942, to Oliver Charles and Dorthea Ellen (McInerney) Messmore in Ohio.



Patricia moved to Arizona for her family and career in the Aerospace Industry. She retired and lived a happy life in Colorado.



Patricia enjoyed her family, SCUBA Diving, Hiking, Skiing, Boating, Fishing, Gardening, Antiquing, Bird Watching, Knitting/Crochet/Needlepoint, Painting, Pets, Traveling, Art, Music and Greeting Cards.



She is survived by her daughters: Shelly and Karen; son, Timothy; granddaughter: Jessica; grandsons: Gabriel, Brandon and Charlie; great granddaughter: Danica and her sisters: Barbara and Ileatha.



Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Stanley; granddaughter, Ashley and her brother Denny.



