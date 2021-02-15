1/1
Patrick James Baxstrom
1943 - 2021
Patrick James Baxstrom, 77, of formerly of Cortez, CO, died 1/31/2021, at his home in Farmington, NM, Born 2/11/1943. Service will be held at a later date. He graduated from Montezuma Cortez High School in 1961 and served in the United States Navy as an electrician from 1962-1966. Patrick attended Fort Lewis College and Colorado State University earning a Masters in Industrial Science and went on to teach for more than 20 years at Teec Nos Pos Community School. For full obituary please go to www.farmingtonfuneral.com .

Published in The Journal on Feb. 15, 2021.
