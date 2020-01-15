|
|
Philip Seaver "Phil" Abel, 80, of Dolores, died December 11, 2019 at his home surrounded by immediate family. He was born to Philip "Ray" and Jeanne (Seaver) Asel on June 5, 1939 in Denver, CO.
Phil is survived by his wife of 59 years, Cecily Derrel Abel of Dolores, CO; his sister, Roberta Hess Park of Alamo, NV; his sons, David Abel of Chicago, IL, and Glenn Abel of Broomfield, CO; his daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn and James Lein of Dolores, CO; and four grandchildren Megan, Steven, Samson and Arthur. Phil was preceded in passing by his sister Mary Beth Fearn.
Phil was an aeronautical engineer (University of CO, 1962) and later an entrepreneurial Governmental Finance specialist. He met Cecily at CU and they were married on June 1, 1960. He was a design and test engineer on the Saturn V rocket that launched astronauts to the moon in 1969. In retirement he was a beloved mentor known as "Mr. Phil" developing math skills for first-graders at Mesa Elementary in Cortez. He also enjoyed being active in his church community.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 515 N. Park St, Cortez, CO 81321. The service will be officiated by Rev. Jean Schwien. Memorial donations in memory of Phil may be made to Hope's Kitchen at First United Methodist Church, PO Box 1016, Cortez, CO 81321, or to Hospice of Montezuma, PO Box 740, Cortez, CO 81321.
Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Philip Seaver Abel
Published in The Journal on Jan. 21, 2020