Rafael Balderrama Martinez, 56, of Cortez, died 2/15/2021, at University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, CO, Born 10/24/1964. Service will be held at a later date. A visitation will take place from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and the reciting of the Rosary will follow at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial is pending. A celebration of life will be held later this summer. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.

