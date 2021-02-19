1/
Rafael Balderrama Martinez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rafael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rafael Balderrama Martinez, 56, of Cortez, died 2/15/2021, at University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, CO, Born 10/24/1964. Service will be held at a later date. A visitation will take place from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and the reciting of the Rosary will follow at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial is pending. A celebration of life will be held later this summer. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Journal on Feb. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
FEB
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Ertel Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
FEB
20
Rosary
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Ertel Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
FEB
20
Service
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Ertel Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ertel Funeral Home
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2021 Legacy.com All rights Reserved