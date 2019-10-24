|
|
|
Ralph Lynn "Jim" Mitchell Jr., 77, of Mancos, died 10/15/2019, at his residence, Born 9/26/1942. No service will be held. A potluck and gathering of friends and family will be held in Jim's honor from 2 - 5 p.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Baymont Hotel, 2279 Hawkins St., Cortez, CO. Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Ralph Lynn "Jim" Mitchell Jr.
Published in The Journal on Oct. 29, 2019