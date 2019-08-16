|
Ramona "Elaine" Porter Hart, age 75, of Los Lunas, NM, gained her angel wings on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was born and raised in Cortez, CO, but lived most of her life in the Albuquerque/Bosque Farms/Los Lunas, NM area.
Elaine had suffered from a brain aneurysm and a stroke in 1994, yet had a strong will to live and thrive for another 25 years. Before that, she was an incredible pianist who could hear a song and play it, even though she was unable to read music. She thoroughly enjoyed entertaining her family, friends, and her church community. Elaine had a contagious laugh, and wanted to care for those in her life. She was loyal and loving, and will be genuinely missed.
She had quite a career at the Dept. of Energy, Middle Rio Grande Council of Governments, and TVI (now CNM) as an administrative assistant, and could type and take dictation incredibly fast and accurately.
Elaine is survived by her husband Dean Hart of Bosque Farms, NM, her daughters Dee [Andy] Markusfeld of Denver, CO, and Betty [Kevin] McDaniel of Lincoln City, OR, and her grandchildren, Devin of Albuquerque, NM, Cody of Newport, OR, and Tristen and Jakob of Denver, CO. She is also survived by her brothers James [Dorothy] Porter of Cortez, CO, Toad [Landis] Porter of Cortez, CO, and Nate [Giselle] Porter of Lewis, CO., as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie & Betty Porter, and her sister, Janie Porter, all of Cortez, CO.
There will be a small memorial service, to celebrate Elaine's life, in October, at the family burial site in McElmo Canyon near Cortez, CO.
Special thanks to the amazing staff/caregivers at the GoodLife Senior Living and Memory Care facility in Los Lunas, NM. You took such great care of one so precious to us. No words can express our gratitude for your kindness to our mom. And, most especially, to Dorothy Richardson: you are the truest example of God's love on earth, and the best friend anyone could be blessed enough to have. Thank you for your compassion, patience, companionship, and love you gave Mom for many, many years.
1 Corinthians 2:9
"What no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the heart of man imagined, what God has prepared for those who love him." Ramona "Elaine" Porter Hart
Published in The Journal on Aug. 20, 2019