Raymond "Ray" Charles LeBlanc, 69, of Dolores, CO, died 8/14/2020, Hemet, CA, Born 8/18/1950. A service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at at the Dolores Community Center 400 Riverside Ave, Dolores, CO 81323. God has Ray in heaven and we will forever have him in our hearts. He will be deeply missed on Earth by his loving wife, daughters, their spouses and his beautiful grandchildren.



