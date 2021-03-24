Ms. Reta McNeil, 80, of Cortez, CO, returned to her Heavenly Father 3/19/2021 in Louisville, KY. Ms. McNeill was born 3/13/1941 in Carnegie, Oklahoma to the late Waymund and Minnie Bond. She retired after many years of working in a business office. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother John, sister, JoAnn. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Rod (Kim); daughter, Dadrian Johnson; grandchildren, Jessica McNeill, Shea Pemberton (Hunter), Sean, Ryan, and Hailee Johnson; brother Howard and sisters, Aretta, and Gail.