1/1
Richard J. Torres
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard J. Torres, age 87, of Paradise, CA passed away on February 25, 2021. He was the youngest of 24 children born to Camillo and Amalia Torres in Dolores, CO. Richard was well known in the community of Dolores and Cortez as a rancher and farmer. He was also employed at Safeway in Cortez, CO for many years. Richard enjoyed fishing, but his real passion was building and inventing. His achievement with inventions landed his name in the book of Who's Who in Technology. His children and family are very proud. He was preceded in death by his first wife Marjorie (Archibeque) Torres - Schmidt and his second wife Myrtle (Wilhite) Torres. He is also survived by his 6 children: Bill Torres (Mary) of Dayton, OH; Debra Taulli (Rick) Durango, CO; Gwen Duran (Alfred) of Henderson, NV; Diane Archuleta (John) of Durango, CO; Lana Archuleta (Gilbert) of Henderson, NV; Brenda Alcon (Mike-deceased) of Durango, CO, and his stepdaughter Marilyn Allen of Paradise, CA. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 8 great- great-grandchildren. His final wish was for cremation and no services. The family will be holding a memorial later this summer in Durango, CO. A public announcement will be made later. He will be missed dearly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Journal on Mar. 8, 2021.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
March 8, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss prime Brenda & all family. RIP " Eternal rest grant unto him oh Lord and may perpetual light shine upon him."
Phil y Jo Ann Alcon Cortez, Co.
Phil
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2021 Legacy.com All rights Reserved