Or Copy this URL to Share

Rita O'Brien, 87, of Cortez, died 12/26/2020, Cortez, Born 4/20/1936. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the First Baptist Church, 100 N. Market St., Cortez, CO. Jack O'Brien and family would be honored by your presence at the memorial service celebrating the life of Rita O'Brien. A light lunch will be served after. Out of consideration for others attending, please wear a mask.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store