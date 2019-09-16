|
|
Doug Maxwell passed away peacefully at home on September 11, 2019 at the age of 78. He was born to Elmer and Goldie Maxwell on December 12, 1940 in Grand Junction, CO.
Doug married his wife Evelena on Sept. 18, 1965 and together they had 4 children. Doug and Evelena had been married for 31 years at the time of her passing in 1996.
Doug moved his family to the Cortez area in 1973 while working for Safeway. He worked in the area as a meat cutter for many years. He also worked construction and drove a cement mixer.
Doug helped build the dam at McPhee Reservoir and later spent countless hours fishing on the lake.
In 2000 he moved to Dolores and opened his own meat processing business where he met and made many friends from across the country.
Doug loved the Southwest Colorado area and spent his free time hunting, fishing, trapping and prospecting.
He leaves behind his four children, Becky Maxwell, Albuquerque, NM; Lynette (Phil) Gurule, Cortez, CO; Brandon (Karen) Maxwell, Dolores, CO; andKimberly Maxwell, Dolores; CO. He is also survived by his sisters Nadine (George) Clark, Grand Junction, CO; and Betty (Alvin) Lorimer, Fowler, CO; grandchildren Dominic Gurule, Latisha Muzzy, Megan Gurney, and Cammie Cruzan, all of Cortez, CO, and Breanna Daves of Dolores, CO; and 8 great-grandchildren whom he loved very much.
He was preceded in death by his wife Evelena Maxwell and sister Loretta Gambo.
A memorial potluck will be held at Doc's Marina on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Robert Douglas (Doug) Maxwell
Published in The Journal on Sept. 20, 2019