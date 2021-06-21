Robert Lee Maez, 85, of Mancos, died 6/20/2021, at his residence, Born 9/25/1935. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Cortez, CO. Interment will follow at Summit Ridge Cemetry. Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com
and click on the obituary section.