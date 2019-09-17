|
Rodney Clyde Vought, 65, of Cortez, Colorado, died 9/9/2019, at home, surrounded by family, Born 8/29/1954. Service will be held at a later date. He is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Valerie; children: Jeff, Ashley and Trista (Preston) Heaton; grandchildren: Sierra, Dillon, Brooklyn, Nathan, Zane, Andrew, Parker, and Jackson; his mother: Catherine; brother: Terry (Mary); and many extended family and wonderful friends.
Rodney was a extraordinary husband, dad and grandfather. He loved fishing, hunting and enjoying time with his family in his Colorado mountains. Rodney Clyde Vought
Published in The Journal on Sept. 17, 2019