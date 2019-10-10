|
|
|
Roland Janis Alksnis, 65, of Cortez, died 9/20/2019, at his residence, Born 6/23/1954. A service will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Evangel Assembly of God Church. Pastor Jeff McDonell will officiate. Inurnment will follow at 2 p.m. at Cortez Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by the Veterans of Montezuma County. Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Roland Janis Alksnis
Published in The Journal on Oct. 25, 2019