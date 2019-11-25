|
Romando Dion McCook, 49, of Cortez, died 11/21/2019, at Four Corners Health Care Center in Durango, CO, Born 12/18/1969. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday November 27, 2019 at Towaoc Community Center. Interment will follow at Cortez Cemetery. A Wake will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Presbyterian Church in Towaoc, CO. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Romando Dion McCook
Published in The Journal on Nov. 29, 2019