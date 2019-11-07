|
Rovilla Ruth Ellis, 83, of Cedar Hills, UT, died 11/6/2019, at The Charleston in Cedar Hills, UT, Born 4/8/1936. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mancos, CO. Interment will follow at Webber Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. at the church before the service. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Rovilla Ruth Ellis
Published in The Journal on Nov. 12, 2019