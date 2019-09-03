|
|
On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, Roy Allen Jarboe, loving father of three children, passed away in Salt Lake City at the age of 71.
Roy was born on January 16, 1948 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado to Arthur and Beverly Jarboe (nee Brewer). He spent the majority of his youth traveling with his mother and siblings between Colorado and Wyoming and worked on a number of cattle and sheep ranches where his love of horses, cattle dogs and wild spaces developed. Roy moved with his family to Mancos, CO in the early '70s'. It was in Mancos that he raised one son, Shane, and two daughters, Mohican and Brooke.
Roy was a talented and creative artist who sketched, practiced silversmithing and carved antlers to make jewelry. His jewelry was admired not only by friends and family, but also by all who frequented the ABC bakery in Mancos where his jewelry was displayed. Roy played the guitar and had started learning to play the Native American flute. Roy loved to ride horses, and he spent many weekends riding with friends above Transfer Campground and Lizard Head Pass.
Roy was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly, his sister Judy and his son Shane. He is survived by his two daughters Mohican and Brooke, his granddaughters Chandra and Trianna, his brothers Art, Roger and Henry, his sisters Tamar and Shannon and too many friends to name.
Roy's wish was to be cremated and have his ashes spread at the same location above Transfer Campground he spread his son Shane's ashes. This wish will be honored by the family at a future private ceremony.
The family would like to thank all of Roy's many friends in Mancos who were so kind and supportive during his illness. Thank you all for being there for our Dad. Roy Allen Jarboe
Published in The Journal on Sept. 6, 2019