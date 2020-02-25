|
Ruby Jean Mellott, 83, of Pleasant View, died 2/23/2020, at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango, CO, Born 6/1/1936. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Cortez First Baptist Church. Pastor Marvin Graves will officiate. Interment will follow at Dove Creek Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published in The Journal on Feb. 28, 2020