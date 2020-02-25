Home

ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
Ruby Jean Mellott

Ruby Jean Mellott Obituary
Ruby Jean Mellott, 83, of Pleasant View, died 2/23/2020, at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango, CO, Born 6/1/1936. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Cortez First Baptist Church. Pastor Marvin Graves will officiate. Interment will follow at Dove Creek Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published in The Journal on Feb. 28, 2020
