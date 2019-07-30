|
Ruth Angela (Wilson) Moore, 84 years old from Mooresville, Indiana, passed away on July 27, 2019. She was born in southwestern Colorado on April 21, 1935, to parents Emory and Arizona Wilson. She grew up outside of Cortez, Colorado, attended school in town and graduated high school in 1953. Ruth worked as a nursing assistant at the Catholic Hospital in Durango, Colorado until she met and married Leroy Moore in 1955, when he returned from military service in the Korean War.
They moved to Mooresville in 1961, where they raised 5 children and were married for 63 years until Leroy's passing in December 2018. Ruth was a kind and gentle lady who loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. She is finally at peace after fighting cancer in different forms for the majority of her life.
She will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Joylene Higgins of Durango, CO; sister-in-law, Angie Frazzini of Aztec, NM; five children, Stanley (Kathy) Moore of Bloomington; Richard (Patricia) Moore of New Albany; Cherie (Pat) White of Portland, OR; Timothy (Hilary) Moore of Alexandria, VA; and Michael (Kathy) Moore of Mooresville; four grandchildren, Bethany (Stephen), LCDR. Mike Jr. USN (Alyssa), James (Taylor), and Genevieve; and three great-grandchildren, Robert, Wesley and Kennedy.
In accordance with her wishes, there will not be a service. Family will be having a private ceremony to celebrate her life in the forest northeast of Dolores, Colorado. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Journal on Aug. 2, 2019