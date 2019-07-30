Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Angela (Wilson) Moore


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Angela (Wilson) Moore Obituary
Ruth Angela (Wilson) Moore, 84 years old from Mooresville, Indiana, passed away on July 27, 2019. She was born in southwestern Colorado on April 21, 1935, to parents Emory and Arizona Wilson. She grew up outside of Cortez, Colorado, attended school in town and graduated high school in 1953. Ruth worked as a nursing assistant at the Catholic Hospital in Durango, Colorado until she met and married Leroy Moore in 1955, when he returned from military service in the Korean War.

They moved to Mooresville in 1961, where they raised 5 children and were married for 63 years until Leroy's passing in December 2018. Ruth was a kind and gentle lady who loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. She is finally at peace after fighting cancer in different forms for the majority of her life.

She will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Joylene Higgins of Durango, CO; sister-in-law, Angie Frazzini of Aztec, NM; five children, Stanley (Kathy) Moore of Bloomington; Richard (Patricia) Moore of New Albany; Cherie (Pat) White of Portland, OR; Timothy (Hilary) Moore of Alexandria, VA; and Michael (Kathy) Moore of Mooresville; four grandchildren, Bethany (Stephen), LCDR. Mike Jr. USN (Alyssa), James (Taylor), and Genevieve; and three great-grandchildren, Robert, Wesley and Kennedy.

In accordance with her wishes, there will not be a service. Family will be having a private ceremony to celebrate her life in the forest northeast of Dolores, Colorado. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.

Ruth Angela (Wilson) Moore
Published in The Journal on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now