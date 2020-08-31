Shane Casey Murphy was born October 29, 1964 in Oceanside, California and grew up in Vista, California. After High School, he lived and worked in Vista. He moved to Durango, Colorado and lived in the Four Corners area for several years, finally moving north and settling in Berthoud, Colorado. There he raised his son Casey. Shane pursued his career in the plumbing business, becoming a licensed Master Plumber. He loved the Rocky Mountains and loved to camp, hunt and enjoy the outdoors. He was known for his generous nature: always willing to help and for his hilarious sense of humor. He was an avid reader of nonfiction and relished a good political discussion. Generous to the end, he fulfilled his wish to be an organ donor and share life with others.



He passed on August 16, 2020 in Loveland, Colorado. Funeral Mass will be celebrated September 9, 2020 at Santo Nino de Praga Catholic Church in Glenwood, New Mexico followed by interment in the Glenwood Cemetery, Reverend Father Anthony O. Dike presiding.



A celebration of life will be held in Berthoud, Colorado at a later date due to the pandemic.



He leaves his son Casey Murphy of Broomfield, Colorado; his parents, John and Cathleen Murphy of Glenwood, New Mexico; sisters: Kelly Murphy, Stamford, Connecticut and Shannon Murphy, San Marcos, California; brothers: Shawn Murphy ( Kelly) and Brian Murphy; and Aunt Marge Murphy, all from Temecula, California; as well as Misty Lara, Shane's son's mother; nieces Ryan Clark and Taryn Murphy, and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved him and will miss him.



