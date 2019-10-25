Home

ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
Shirley Ann Deer

Shirley Ann Deer Obituary
Shirley Ann Deer, 61, of Towaoc, died 10/22/2019, in Pleasanton, CA, Born 6/1/1958. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Towaoc Recreation Center. Mr. Manuel Heart will officiate. Interment will follow at Towaoc Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Shirley Ann Deer
Published in The Journal on Oct. 29, 2019
