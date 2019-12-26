|
Stella Rose Neeley, 77, of Globe, Arizona, died 12/22/2019, in Odessa, Texas, Born 5/25/1942. A service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30 at the Mancos Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Visitation has been scheduled for Monday morning at 9:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Stella Rose Neeley
Published in The Journal on Dec. 31, 2019