Steve W. Reed, 71, of Cortez, CO, died 1/6/2021, St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, CO, Born 5/12/1949. Service will be held at a later date. Due to Covid 19, his wife Sonya, and son Darrell, are planning a Celebration of Life at a later date.



