1/
Steven Eugene "Steve" Keller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Eugene 'Steve' Keller, 57, of Mancos, died 6/12/2021, at Southwest Memorial Hospital in Cortez, CO, Born 11/18/1963. A service will be held at the pavilion at Echo Basin Resort, 43747 Road M, Mancos, CO from 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021. A Memorial Mass will take place at 11 a.m. October 9, 2021 at St. Rita Catholic Church in Mancos, CO. A luncheon will follow. Flowers and cards can be sent to the family at 519 Riverside Ave, PO Box 146, Mancos, CO 81328. Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Journal on Jun. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ertel Funeral Home
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
Contact Us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2021 Legacy.com All rights Reserved