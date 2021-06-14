Steven Eugene 'Steve' Keller, 57, of Mancos, died 6/12/2021, at Southwest Memorial Hospital in Cortez, CO, Born 11/18/1963. A service will be held at the pavilion at Echo Basin Resort, 43747 Road M, Mancos, CO from 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021. A Memorial Mass will take place at 11 a.m. October 9, 2021 at St. Rita Catholic Church in Mancos, CO. A luncheon will follow. Flowers and cards can be sent to the family at 519 Riverside Ave, PO Box 146, Mancos, CO 81328. Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com
