T. Kent Schmitt, 90, of Cortez, CO, died 7/22/2019 at his home. Born 2/1/1929 in Liberal, KS.
In about the year 1938, a little 9-year-old boy knelt down in the sagebrush and asked the Lord to be his Savior. In 1950 he married Doris Martin in Durango, CO. Over the years, their family grew: Bob (Lynette), Shirley (Phil Kasper), Tim (Diane), Jerry (Diana), Joe (Terri), and Jon (Jayne, pronounced Jay-nee). He has 11 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice of Montezuma County would be much appreciated. Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Journal on July 26, 2019