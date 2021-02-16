1/1
Ted Hutchinson
{ "" }
Ted Hutchinson passed away after suffering a heart attack on February 8, 2021. His beloved dog, Cash, was by his side. Ted had been living in Pagosa Springs, CO for the last few years. He enjoyed exploring the mountains and had been cutting and selling firewood. He was also doing some handyman work. Before moving to Pagosa, Ted had been living in Glenwood Springs for about 12 years acting as a caretaker to a large piece of property.

Ted is survived by his Aunt, Jo Darnall of Battlement Mesa, CO; sisters Debbie Craven of San Luis Obispo, CA and Shirley Frank of Carbondale, CO; brother, David Hutchinson of Cortez, CO; and 5 nieces and 2 nephews. Ted's dog, Cash has been adopted by a loving person in Durango. if you were to make a donation in his name to the La Plata County Humane Society.

Published in The Journal on Feb. 16, 2021.
Thank You.
or

